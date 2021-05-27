See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Connolly works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Achondroplasia Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?

    May 27, 2021
    We have been seeing Dr Connolly since my daughter's initial brain bleed in 2015 when she was first diagnosis with Cerebral Cavernous Malformation, and has surgery (VP shunt placed). Since the initial visit and emergency surgery Dr Connolly was attentive, informative and spoke to me and my family with clarity. Throughout our various visits to him I remain very confident in his advise, guidance, and trust his judgement in treating my daugh's. rare disease. He answers all of our questions with patience, and explains all possibilities. I thank him everyday for his patience, mannerism and sincere approach in how he treats my daughter /us when we met with him. His staff is equally as attentive. I am so grateful to Dr Connelly, his staff and NYPH as the team to go to for my daugh. Thank you
    E Batista-Sanchez — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Connolly to family and friends

    Dr. Connolly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Connolly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD.

    About Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447386578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connolly works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Connolly’s profile.

    Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.