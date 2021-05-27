Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD
Dr. E Sander Connolly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
We have been seeing Dr Connolly since my daughter's initial brain bleed in 2015 when she was first diagnosis with Cerebral Cavernous Malformation, and has surgery (VP shunt placed). Since the initial visit and emergency surgery Dr Connolly was attentive, informative and spoke to me and my family with clarity. Throughout our various visits to him I remain very confident in his advise, guidance, and trust his judgement in treating my daugh's. rare disease. He answers all of our questions with patience, and explains all possibilities. I thank him everyday for his patience, mannerism and sincere approach in how he treats my daughter /us when we met with him. His staff is equally as attentive. I am so grateful to Dr Connelly, his staff and NYPH as the team to go to for my daugh. Thank you
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447386578
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
