Dr. Edward Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Baumgardner Lorie M1125 SW Gage Blvd Ste B, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 260-6316
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists2030 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (844) 206-2928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Collins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1477648699
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Hospital La Crosse|St Louis University Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
