Dr. Edward Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cohen and Pushkin MD PA8028 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 760-3777
-
2
Cohen & Pushkin M.d. P.A.2506 SAINT PAUL ST, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 235-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I trust his judgment, and he is pretty competent; he conveys my diagnosis and progress in a way that I can understand.
About Dr. Edward Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1497748925
Education & Certifications
- International College of Surgeons
- U MD/Sinai Hosp
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Orthopedic Surgery
