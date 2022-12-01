Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.
Locations
Dr Edward Robert Cohen12056 Mobile Ave, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 832-4475
Dr Edward Robert Cohen905 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 582-7673
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen performed a bunionectomy and straightened 3 toes on my right foot. He did an exceptional job fixing my foot. Dr. Cohen is very professional and thorough. Also, last year he removed a bone spur on my big toe and the surgery was very successful. His staff is very competent and friendly. They make you feel comfortable at your appointments. I highly recommend Dr. Cohen for any foot ailments.
About Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1255338760
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heel Spur, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
