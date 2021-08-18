Overview

Dr. Edward Clifford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Clifford works at Surgical Group of North Texas - Grapevine in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.