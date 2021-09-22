Overview

Dr. Edward Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine.



Dr. Clark works at Edward C. Clark M.d. P.A. in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.