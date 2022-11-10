Overview

Dr. Edward Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Riverside Cardiology Specialists in Newport News, VA with other offices in Gloucester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.