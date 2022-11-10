Dr. Edward Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Cardiology Specialists11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-0360
-
2
Riverside Cardiology Specialists - Gloucester7544 Hospital Dr Ste 202, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 694-5553
-
3
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-2074
-
4
Riverside Walter Reed Hospital7519 Hospital Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 693-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Dr Chu has been so wonderful in supporting my mother, Joan Monroe, and myself. His staff is so accommodating. I highly recommend him. Thank you!!
About Dr. Edward Chu, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487640272
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.