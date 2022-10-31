See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Edward Cho, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edward Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Cho works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 915, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-1220
  2. 2
    House Ear Clinic
    2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-9930
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Dizziness
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2022
    I have had vertigo on and off throughout the years. I’ve tried manipulating my head but nothing ever worked. With one session Dr. Cho was able to rid me off my vertigo on the spot with several head manipulations that lasted but a couple of minutes. I was really blown away. I even asked him how many sessions will I need thinking there’s no way he could fix my vertigo just like that but he did. He was great explaining everything and was quite knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him.
    THS — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Cho, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1457521544
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cho’s profile.

    Dr. Cho has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

