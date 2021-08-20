Dr. Edward Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX.
Trinity Surgical Consultants2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 619-3500Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians Tulsa1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 619-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cho was my surgeon for an emergency gall bladder removal. Several staff member told me I was lucky I got him and he was a great surgeon. When I met him he was upbeat, and took time to explain everything, answer questions, etc. surgery went well and I was home a few hours later.
- General Surgery
- English
- General Surgery
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.