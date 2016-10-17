Dr. Edward Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Chiu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
One Medical of Ny P.c.1585 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 296-5777
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't normally write a review for a doctor, but I had a great experience with Dr. Chiu at the Morgan Stanley Health Center. He was very thoughtful and caring, recommending tests and treatments I wasn't expecting. He spent time explaining why certain groups experience certain illnesses with greater frequencies than other groups, why it was important for me to take the prescriptions, and how it would affect me if I didn't take them. He went way beyond what I was expecting.
About Dr. Edward Chiu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902990872
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
