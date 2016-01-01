Dr. Edward Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Chiu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Chiu works at
Locations
-
1
Wheeling Hospital Inc.1021 Mount de Chantal Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-3043
-
2
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Chiu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1063403988
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.