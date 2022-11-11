Dr. Edward Chin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chin Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center, 1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
Excellent Physician! Very knowledgeable, compassionate and caring.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861502536
- Natl Inst Hlth
- U Rochester
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Chin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chin Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin Jr has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin Jr.
