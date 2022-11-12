Dr. Edward Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSF Department of Orthopaedic Surgery- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery
Locations
UCLA- Westwood100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-2126
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I popped my left knee during martial arts practice. After an MRI scan, my first orthopedic doctor told me I had a "near complete tear on ACL" on my left knee and referred me to his colleague Dr. Cheung, saying that he was one of the best. At my visit to Dr. Cheung, he gave me a thorough diagnosis and suggested an autograph ACL reconstruction surgery would be the best way for me. Although I'm in my early 40s, I've been very active and was hoping to get back into doing all my favorite sports/activity at the same level I was prior to my ACL injury. After discussing different graft options, we decided on Patellar tendon graft. The surgery went very smoothly. From the time I was put under to the time I woke up, it took only about 3 hours. It's been 8 weeks post-op, and I'm doing light jump-roping, light-running on treadmill, squats, planks and so on. Very hopeful for the rest of my recovery journey. Thank you Dr. Cheung.
About Dr. Edward Cheung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942566872
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Department of Orthopaedic Surgery- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery
- UCLA Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheung speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.