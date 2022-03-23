Overview

Dr. Edward Cherullo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Rush University Medical Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.



Dr. Cherullo works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.