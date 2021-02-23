See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Edward Cherney, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Cherney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Cherney works at Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Eye Institute
    2311 Pierce Ave Ste 1209, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2020
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Eye Institute
    4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 350, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 282-5773
  3. 3
    Vanderbilt Eye Institute Tennessee Lions Pediatric Eye Center Murfreesboro
    1821 Heritage Park Plz Ste 1, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 23, 2021
    Words cannot sufficiently express what a great person and dr Vanderbilt has. Dr Cherneyis tops.
    Joyce Reynolds — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Cherney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871574764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
    Internship
    • Harbor Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
