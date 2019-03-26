Overview

Dr. Edward Cheng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and St. Gabriel's Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Ear Nose and Throat Clinic University of Minnesota Health Clinics and Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Synovial Biopsy, Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.