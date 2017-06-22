Dr. Edward Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chen, MD
Dr. Edward Chen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-7200
Internal Medicine1365A Clifton Rd NE # A2200, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5040
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Had Aortic Valve replacement open heart with Dr Chen. Had a very good experience and good clinical outcome. Would recommend Dr Chen and Emory St Joseph's Hospital. Hospital care was outstanding, also.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- University Calif
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
