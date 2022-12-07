Dr. Edward Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Clearwater Pain Management Associates430 Morton Plant St Ste 210, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-4506
-
2
Radiology Physicians Solutions of West Florida LLC7800 66th St N Ste 202, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 431-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is an excellent Dr. very thorough helped me alot he's a very nice person his staff is very nice also??
About Dr. Edward Chen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184642902
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
