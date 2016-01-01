Dr. Edward Cheeseman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheeseman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cheeseman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Cheeseman Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Cheeseman Jr works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheeseman Jr?
About Dr. Edward Cheeseman Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700885613
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Nat Naval Med Ctr Bethesda Naval Hosp
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheeseman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheeseman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cheeseman Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cheeseman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheeseman Jr works at
Dr. Cheeseman Jr has seen patients for Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheeseman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheeseman Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheeseman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheeseman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheeseman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.