Dr. Edward Chaum, MD
Dr. Edward Chaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 936-1424
UT Hamilton Eye Institute930 Madison Ave # 646, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-6650
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-3000
Vanderbilt Eye Institute2311 Pierce Ave Ste 1209, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020
Vanderbilt Eye Institute Tennessee Lions Pediatric Eye Center Murfreesboro1821 Heritage Park Plz Ste 1, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 936-2020
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Univ Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
