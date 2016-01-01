Overview

Dr. Edward Chaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Chaum works at Christie Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.