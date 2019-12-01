Dr. Edward Chastka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chastka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chastka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Chastka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1500 Penn Ave Ste 1, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 374-1950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Honest straight forward fair
About Dr. Edward Chastka, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306088331
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chastka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chastka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chastka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chastka.
