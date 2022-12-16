Dr. Edward Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 505 Parnassus Ave # M779, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-3489
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Choosing a neurosurgeon for brain surgery is no easy task. I was fortunate to find Dr. Edward Chang who is a neurosurgeon at UCSF, a top-ranked facility in the US for neurosurgery in 2022. I initially chose Dr. Chang based on a video presentation on the UCSF website. In this video, Dr. Chang appeared calm, articulate, and deeply engaged in his field of practice. I contacted him by email to request a second opinion on my tumor (a meningioma); he responded personally to my message and put me in touch with staff to schedule a consult. Dr. Chang confirmed at the consult that removal of the tumor was necessary and explained how he would approach the surgery -- including collaboration with another amazing UCSF neurosurgeon, Dr. Ezequiel Goldschmidt, who specializes in skull-base tumors. The surgery took place in November 2022 and I feel fantastic. I am deeply appreciative of the patient care provided from initial contacts through hospitalization and recovery. Thank you, Dr. Chang!
About Dr. Edward Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1841329646
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.