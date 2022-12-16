See All Neurosurgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Edward Chang, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    505 Parnassus Ave # M779, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-3489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Choosing a neurosurgeon for brain surgery is no easy task. I was fortunate to find Dr. Edward Chang who is a neurosurgeon at UCSF, a top-ranked facility in the US for neurosurgery in 2022. I initially chose Dr. Chang based on a video presentation on the UCSF website. In this video, Dr. Chang appeared calm, articulate, and deeply engaged in his field of practice. I contacted him by email to request a second opinion on my tumor (a meningioma); he responded personally to my message and put me in touch with staff to schedule a consult. Dr. Chang confirmed at the consult that removal of the tumor was necessary and explained how he would approach the surgery -- including collaboration with another amazing UCSF neurosurgeon, Dr. Ezequiel Goldschmidt, who specializes in skull-base tumors. The surgery took place in November 2022 and I feel fantastic. I am deeply appreciative of the patient care provided from initial contacts through hospitalization and recovery. Thank you, Dr. Chang!
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1841329646
    • Univ Of Ca
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Edward Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

