Overview

Dr. Edward Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.