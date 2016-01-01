Dr. Edward Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
20/20 Eye Clinic & Optical4675 Highway 6 Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 277-6100
Edward Chan. Medical Group Ltd. Llp7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 850, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 277-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Chan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1932296928
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
