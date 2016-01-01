Overview

Dr. Edward Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chan works at 20/20 Eye Clinic & Optical in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.