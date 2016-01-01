See All Pediatricians in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Edward Chambers, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Chambers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Chambers works at Westlake Village Pediatrics in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daphne I Panagotacos MD
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 409-8206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Edward Chambers, MD

  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1467499566
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chambers works at Westlake Village Pediatrics in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chambers’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

