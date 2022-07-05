Dr. Edward Chafizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chafizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chafizadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Chafizadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School|Harvard Medical School
Dr. Chafizadeh works at
Locations
Cardio Texas - Austin1015 E 32nd St Ste 508, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a heart attack while visiting Austin in July. We were fortunate enough to have Dr. Chafizadeh treat him. He was was very professional, thorough, and a great communicator. We would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Edward Chafizadeh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1023019924
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School|Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
