Overview

Dr. Edward Castro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Castro works at Family Care Spec Medical Group Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.