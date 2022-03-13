Dr. Carraway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Carraway, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Carraway, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants PC701 University Blvd E Ste 400, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0694
-
2
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0694
-
3
Fayette Medical Center Swing Bed Unit1653 Temple Ave N, Fayette, AL 35555 Directions (205) 752-0694
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Fayette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edward Carraway is kind and professional. He truly cared about my mother and her well-being.
About Dr. Edward Carraway, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114139300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carraway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carraway works at
Dr. Carraway has seen patients for Hypertension, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carraway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carraway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carraway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.