Dr. Edward Cain, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Cain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Al Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Locations
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cain is simply the best of the best! He is the nicest MD we’ve ever encountered, and he made it so much fun! We got to see that he is totally human, even though he’s one of the most renowned Surgeons in the World and Bama’s team ortho. He displays such an incredibly true kindness that can only come from the Lord. We felt very at ease with Dr. Cain and his team, especially since I’m going to have to have surgery very soon, and have to be on crutches, which is going to be difficult traveling for work. I know with out a doubt that I’m in fantastic hands. Thank you immensely!
About Dr. Edward Cain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Amn Sports Med Inst, Hlth South
- U Tn-Campbell Clin
- U Tn
- U Al Sch Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
291 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
