Dr. Edward Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Butler, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Trident Dermatology9295 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0620Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Scared to go but sooo glad I did. Dr Butler is very professional, polite and smart. Felt at ease as soon as I got in his office. Nurse Brittney was a natural. Explained everything from start to finish. Very satisfied with the entire office team
About Dr. Edward Butler, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.