Dr. Edward Bustamante, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Keralty Hospital Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Florida Foot & Ankle Associates9220 SW 72nd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 596-9999
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The treatment I received from Dr. Bustamante was exceptional. If I could rate him higher, I would. He is extremely knowledgeable, patient and understanding. His thorough understanding of my medical situation and various options for treatment made me feel completely at ease. His warm and engaging manner and genuine concern are laudable, indeed. For anyone who needs a podiatrist or foot surgeon, look no further. Dr. Edward Bustamante is A-1.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326154832
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Ohio Wesleyan University
- Foot Surgery
