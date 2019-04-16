Dr. Edward Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Brown, MD
Dr. Edward Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Utah|University of Utah School of Med. and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Ogden Clinic - North - Pediatrics4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Brown was my husband's pediatrician when he was a youth, so when we moved into the area, he started to treat my kids. We saw Dr. Brown for 4 years and only recently changed pediatricians due to our location. Dr. Brown is gentle, calm, has good advice, able to find actual solutions to problems AND doesn't create problems out of nothing. My children are small, I'm small, my husband is small. Dr. Brown recognizes the genetics and makes no unneeded fuss.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861489445
- Phoenix Children's Hospital Az
- University of Utah|University of Utah School of Med.
- Pediatrics
