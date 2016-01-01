Dr. Edward Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Blount Gastroenterology Associates PC1706 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 233-6531
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1851354195
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
