Overview

Dr. Edward Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Blount Gastroenterology Associates PC in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.