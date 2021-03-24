Dr. Breaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Breaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Breaux, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Urology LLC120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-6665
Park Place Surgery Center901 Wilson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 237-8119
Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-7287
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Breaux is easy to talk to and very personable. Explained everything I needed to know. My nurse was also personable.
About Dr. Edward Breaux, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breaux has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Breaux speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Breaux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.