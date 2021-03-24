Overview

Dr. Edward Breaux, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Breaux works at Southern Urology in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.