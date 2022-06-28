See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Edward Braun, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Braun, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Braun works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Shawnee, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Epilepsy Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-0575
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Ambulatory Surgery Center
    10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    Marc A. Asher, MD, Comprehensive Spine Center
    10730 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  6. 6
    Eye Center
    7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr Braun listens to my concerns, and I have had amazing results from his treatment..I was in such pain for several years, that I could barely walk, before seeing him. I highly recommend him.
    C Nevens — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Braun, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821192956
    Education & Certifications

    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

