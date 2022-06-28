Overview

Dr. Edward Braun, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Braun works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Shawnee, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.