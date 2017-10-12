Overview

Dr. Edward Brandenberger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Brandenberger works at Parkview Childrens Speclty Clinic in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.