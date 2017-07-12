Overview

Dr. Eddie Borchard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Borchard works at Dr. Eddie Borchard, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.