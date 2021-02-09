Dr. Edward Bombach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bombach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bombach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Bombach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Bombach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arc - Round Rock940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-5145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bombach?
Great bed manners, very patient and kind. Very thorough at explaining all the details no matter how difficult the diagnosis. Excellent when calling the patient back with results.
About Dr. Edward Bombach, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659466738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bombach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bombach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bombach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bombach works at
Dr. Bombach speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bombach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bombach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bombach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bombach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.