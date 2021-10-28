Overview

Dr. Edward Bodurian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Bodurian works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - White Marsh in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.