Overview

Dr. Edward Blahous, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1551 NW 54th St, Seattle, WA 98107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 782-3383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 09, 2016
    He was excellent. I'd seen 2 other podiatrists who did not diagnose my painful toenails correctly and so I continued to be in pain. Dr. Blahous instantly not only diagnosed the condition but treated it and as a result I am pain-free! He was extremely gentle and I am very thankful to my internist who recommended him.
    About Dr. Edward Blahous, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1437196334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
