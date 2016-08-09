Dr. Blahous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Blahous, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Blahous, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
- 1 1551 NW 54th St, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 782-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was excellent. I'd seen 2 other podiatrists who did not diagnose my painful toenails correctly and so I continued to be in pain. Dr. Blahous instantly not only diagnosed the condition but treated it and as a result I am pain-free! He was extremely gentle and I am very thankful to my internist who recommended him.
About Dr. Edward Blahous, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
