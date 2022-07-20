Dr. Edward Birdsong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birdsong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Birdsong, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Birdsong, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (877) 660-6777Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient I was able to converse easily with Dr. Birdsong, he discusses issues in plain english without relating to "DOCTOREAZE", although I didn't need to utilize his surgical expertise, I would pick him if the need should arise, in researching his reviews from other patients I couldn't find a single negative review.
About Dr. Edward Birdsong, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birdsong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birdsong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birdsong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birdsong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birdsong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Birdsong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birdsong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birdsong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birdsong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.