Dr. Edward Bieber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Bieber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
OrthoBethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
I fell and broke my arm bones at the wrist and Dr. Bieber said to avoid worse arthritis in my wrist. I needed surgery and had a metal plate and screws inserted. It’s healed and I have almost all the movement that I had before the operation I even finished the hand therapy early because my progress was so good all in all it was a great experience.
About Dr. Edward Bieber, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831194174
- Mayo Medical School
- Baltimore
- Atlanta
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bieber has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more.
