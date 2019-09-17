Dr. Edward Bez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Bez, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summers County Arh Hospital.
Dr. Bez works at
Locations
-
1
Fmrs Health Systems Inc101 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-7100
-
2
Fmrs Health Systems Inc209 W MAPLE AVE, Fayetteville, WV 25840 Directions (304) 256-7100
- 3 198 Pleasant St, Hinton, WV 25951 Directions (304) 466-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Summers County Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bez?
He's my doctor! He is very professional and good at what he does
About Dr. Edward Bez, DO
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336234921
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bez works at
Dr. Bez has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.