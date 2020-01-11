See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Edward Berzin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edward Berzin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor

Dr. Berzin works at Edward Berzin, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Berzin, MD
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1804, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Bedsores

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 11, 2020
    Just went in for a consult yesterday. He was kind enough to squeeze me into his busy schedule since another Dr. of mine recommend him highly for breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy, which will be performed soon. Skin grafts will have to be done also. He was highly pleasant, and explained very nicely, procedures to be used to help in my situation. So far so good, as he does the work I will post further information about how it went. 5 stars for now !
    Jan 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Edward Berzin, MD
    About Dr. Edward Berzin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962448241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor
    Residency
    • Maimonides MC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Berzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berzin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Berzin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berzin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

