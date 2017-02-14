Dr. Edward Bergen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bergen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Bergen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bergen works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Center1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergen?
I was in Lake Charles taking care of business for my mother when I started experiencing chest and arm pain. I had someone drive me to Memorial Hospital and realized that I was having a heart related issue. I requested Dr. Bergen because he had helped my mother last year. To my good luck, Dr. Bergen was on call and was able to take my case. Little did I know, I had a 'widowmaker' blockage but, after consulting with Dr. Bergen, he went in stented and I am doing great.
About Dr. Edward Bergen, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760454391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergen works at
Dr. Bergen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.