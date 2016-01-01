Dr. Edward Benzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Benzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Benzel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wood Va Med Ctr
Dr. Benzel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benzel?
About Dr. Edward Benzel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1538103528
Education & Certifications
- Wood Va Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benzel works at
Dr. Benzel has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Vertebral Column Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.