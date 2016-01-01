Overview

Dr. Edward Benjamin, MD is a Dermatologist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Benjamin works at Saint Francis Medical Group, Inc. in Enfield, CT with other offices in Windsor, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.