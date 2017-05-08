Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedrossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD
Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Bedrossian provided excellent care. He was very patient, professional, and thorough. He performed surgery to remove a cyst, and it went very well. Thank you for your expertise and kind care.
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841283488
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bedrossian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedrossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedrossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedrossian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedrossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedrossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.