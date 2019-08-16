Dr. Bednar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Bednar, MD
Dr. Edward Bednar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Metrolina Women's Breast Center Pllc439 N Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 366-6700
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
After extensive research, travelled long-distance to Dr. Bednar for fat transfer to breast, or breast augmentation via autologous fat transfer. He did an absolutely amazing job, both with the lipo & the breast size increase. I ended up going back for a 2nd fat transfer at a discounted rate, adding neck lipo and fat transfer to lips. Again he hit it out of the ballpark. My body is amazing now, and it’s all thanks to him! Couldn’t be happier!
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednar.
