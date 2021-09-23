Dr. Edward Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Beck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
-
1
Ums Lithotripsy Services of Danbury LLC51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
-
2
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7000
-
3
Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center40 Old Ridgebury Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 205-2840
-
4
Wcmg - Health Specialists of Southbury22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 106, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 748-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?
I am 81 years old and seen many doctors. My meeting for prostate cancer with Dr. Beck was by far the most professional, precise, all inclusive consultation I have ever had. Completely explained my condition and available options. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Edward Beck, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245235449
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.